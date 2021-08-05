Andritz received an order from Valin ArcelorMittal Automotive Steel Co. Ltd. of China to supply a galvanizing furnace for a new coating line that will produce third-generation advanced high-strength steel. The line will produce hot-dip galvanized or zinc-aluminum-magnesium-coated flat steel for the automotive industry. Start-up is scheduled for the end of 2022. Andritz’s scope of supply includes a direct-fired furnace (DFF) with pre-oxidation functions, high-temperature radiant tube (RT) annealing and soaking sections, advanced ultra-rapid cooling and partitioning sections, and after-pot cooling (APC) and post-treatment sections.

The delivery will also include a sustainable Andritz solution for a heat-recovery system that will use hot exhaust gases from the furnace to heat the air needed for the drying process in the coating section.

Valin ArcelorMittal Automotive is a 50/50 joint venture by ArcelorMittal, the world’s leading steel company, and Chinese steelmaker Valin Steel. The coating line will increase the company’s capacity to produce high-quality, high-strength steels for the Chinese automotive industry by 450,000 tons per year to 2 million tons per year.