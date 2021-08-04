According to Thomas’ “2021 State of North American Manufacturing Annual Report,” 83% of North American manufacturers are likely or extremely likely to reshore production, which is an increase from the 54% of respondents who said they planned to reshore back in March 2020. Another key takeaway from the study is that this shift toward reshoring has the potential to drive $443 billion in economic value over the next 12 months in the U.S.

