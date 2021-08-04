Rodin Cars, a New Zealand-based car manufacturer, used 3D Systems’ metal additive-manufacturing (AM) technology to produce parts for its soon-to-be-released hypercar, the Rodin FZero. 3D Systems’ direct metal printing (DMP) helped manufacture a new gearbox that includes 2-mm-thick walls and weighs 68 kg.

Rodin Cars designs and builds completely bespoke single-seat, open-wheel, high-performance vehicles that are designed to be faster than contemporary Formula 1 cars. Among the hundreds of metal parts the company is additively manufacturing for the Rodin FZero, it is producing an 8-speed sequential gearbox with a hydraulically controlled differential. This custom component can only be produced using AM.

Here's the story.