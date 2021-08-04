U.S. Steel released its 2020 Sustainability Report, “Doing What’s Best for Our Most Demanding Customer,” to update stakeholders on progress in its Best for All strategy, which encompasses a full range of environmental, social and governance (ESG) initiatives.

The report outlines progress made by the company in 2020 in areas like process and product innovation, empowering its people, protecting the environment and maintaining strong and transparent corporate governance. It also touches on further advances made to date in 2021, including U. S. Steel’s goal to achieve net-zero carbon emissions by 2050 and its decision to become the first North American steelmaker to join ResponsibleSteel™.