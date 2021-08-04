Thermal metal recovery (TMG) is a pyrometallurgical process that enables further processing of fine-grained residues from an existing mechanical-shredder residue processing plant.

The planned process concept of TMG consists of seven main steps: briquetting, reducing treatment, separation furnace, post-combustion, combined heat and power process, dust product generation and off-gas purification. The main aspect of the idea is a close interplay between a metallurgical treatment in a top-blown rotary converter, a separation furnace and comprehensive off-gas cleaning technology for low-metal-content fine-grained residues from pre-processed end-of-life products serving as secondary reference materials.

