Aubert & Duval, a French producer of superalloys, high-performance steels, aluminum and titanium alloys in the form of bars, powders and forgings, created a new heat-treatment line. The line, which will completely replace the company’s current heat-treatment line 3, has been designed to achieve the following objectives: reduction of safety risks and improvement of working conditions; process and quality control; productivity and flexibility; and reduction of environmental footprint. Almost all the parts produced at Aubert & Duval’s Pamiers’ facility undergo heat treatment. Mastering these processes is central to the company’s industrial mission, which involves working on the most demanding projects in the aerospace, energy and defense industries.