Burloak Technologies Inc., a division of Samuel, Son & Co. Ltd., established an additive-manufacturing center in Camarillo, Calif. With the addition of this facility, the company becomes North America’s first multi-site AM services provider. The new 25,000-square-foot facility bolsters the manufacturing capacity available at Burloak’s 65,000-square-foot Additive Manufacturing Center of Excellence in Oakville, Ontario. Between the two facilities, the company offers laser powder-bed fusion, electron-beam powder bed, metal binder jet, and powder and wire DED technologies. In addition, Burloak offers post-production services including design, engineering, CNC machining, heat treatment and finishing.

Formerly operating as CalRAM, the facility, assets and equipment have been acquired from Carpenter Technology Corp. In addition to this transaction, Burloak and Carpenter Technology have formed an agreement to collaborate on future product design and development opportunities, and Carpenter Technology will become the preferred powdered-metals supplier for certain projects led by Burloak.