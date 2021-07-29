Solar Atmospheres of Western PA successfully vacuum heat treated what it says is the largest and longest load of nickel-alloy tubing ever in a commercial vacuum furnace. The goal was to preserve the elements of brightness and cleanliness of the 45-foot-long seamless tubing while meeting stringent mechanical properties.

“We spent countless hours reviewing critical systems, such as triplicate pumping systems and redundant hot-zone controls, for any unforeseeable event that might arise during the over 100-hour run,” said Michael Johnson, Solar Atmospheres’ sales director. “We are also fortunate that we can rely on our furnace manufacturing division, Solar Manufacturing, for guidance should any issue arise. This successful run will ignite a production campaign for the next five years.”