Z Capital Partners, the private-equity fund management arm of Z Capital Group (ZCG), entered into a definitive agreement to sell Premier Thermal Solutions LLC (PTS), a provider of metal-processing services, to an affiliate of Aalberts N.V. The deal is expected to close before the end of the year. PTS provides commercial metal-processing services to a variety of industries, including aerospace, defense, automotive, heavy truck, energy, heavy equipment and other industrial end markets. Since opening its first plant in Lansing, Mich., in 1978, the company has expanded to 10 plants across the Midwest.

PTS has more than 800,000 tons of installed heat-treating capacity, including annealing, ferritic nitrocarburizing (FNC), normalizing and quench-and-temper processing. The company also shot-blast cleaning, cutting and testing. In October 2018, ZCG sourced and completed the transformational acquisition of Al-Fe Heat Treating, which significantly expanded PTS’ service capabilities and diversified its metal-treatment offering.