Can-Eng Furnaces International Ltd. has been awarded a contract to design and manufacture two 50,000-pound/hour car-bottom furnaces for one of the world’s largest metals and mining companies. These custom-engineered furnaces will support the manufacture of critical metal hot-rolling machine components used in the production rolling of high value-added automotive steel sheet and plate. The two systems, although located side by side, will utilize completely independent control systems to allow flexibility for schedule and maintenance. Both furnaces will be interconnected to the larger plant-wide system for data acquisition and trending capabilities.

During the bidding process, Can-Eng was able to identify areas of improvement within the company’s existing heat-treatment system. This allowed Can-Eng to develop a concept that better suited the customer’s needs while providing faster heat-up and improved part uniformity. This, in turn, will increase efficiency, enhance part quality and reduce operating costs.