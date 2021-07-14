Many vehicle OEMs are claiming they are moving to EVs with some haste. In order for EVs to compete with ICE vehicles, however, the cost of batteries (30% of the vehicle cost) needs to come down.

Research at the Korea Institute of Science and Technology (KIST) has developed a new and better option. Sodium-ion batteries using molybdenum disulfide as the anode material can store 1.5 times more power and have a fast charge rate. Because sodium is 500 times more available than lithium, sodium-ion batteries are also 40% cheaper.

Here's the story.