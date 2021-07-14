Constellium announced that it will be supplying aluminum solutions for the Audi e-tron GT. Their auto-body sheet – for the rear doors and fenders – allows bold styling while maintaining a good surface. The aluminum used for the inner hood has a high crash-absorption capacity. In addition, high-strength 6XXX-series extrusion alloys are used on the vehicle’s Crash Management Systems. These products are also supplied for the Audi e-tron SUV. Extruded components are utilized for the e-tron’s battery enclosure and side-impact beams.