In March, Rolls-Royce began building the world’s largest aero-engine. The UltraFan engine is the basis for a potential new family of UltraFan engines able to power both narrow-body and wide-body aircraft and deliver a 25% fuel-efficiency improvement.

UltraFan is part of Rolls-Royce’s IntelligentEngine vision: For example, each fan blade has a digital twin that stores real-life test data, allowing engineers to predict in-service performance. When on test at Rolls-Royce’s new Testbed 80 facility, data can be taken from more than 10,000 parameters.

