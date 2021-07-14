For most of us, it’s been a very long time since we’ve attended an in-person meeting. However, the time has come where IHEA can safely hold its 2021 Annual Meeting … and we want you to be there!

The historic Don CeSar Hotel will play host to the Industrial Heating Equipment Association (IHEA) 92nd Anniversary and Meeting. Scheduled from July 26-28 in St. Pete Beach, Fla., this will be the first time our membership will have the opportunity to be together in person in almost two years. Face-to-face meetings are critical for our industry to thrive, and this event is the perfect way to reconnect with industry peers and make new contacts.

“It’s been far too long since our membership has had the opportunity to see each other in person,” said IHEA Executive Vice President Anne Goyer. “The connections people make during in-person events are so important. After more than a year, our members are looking forward to getting together at an IHEA meeting.”

Getting back to business is what every company wants to do, and the IHEA Annual Meeting is one of the ways our members can resume business relationships. The event combines an outstanding program with popular social events. The featured presentations cover thought-provoking topics and provide information designed to strengthen members’ organizations. The social gatherings and activities offer opportunities for members and guests to network with professional contacts and grow their business.

In-person events stimulate human connection. Personal connections reach beyond sitting next to someone in a meeting. Now you have a face to put with the email, and communication becomes easier for you and your team. This has been a missing component for far too long, and IHEA is happy to offer the opportunity to connect again. No matter what content you deliver – either through webinars or email campaigns – there is nothing that can replace human interactions at an in-person meeting.

In addition to all the benefits of being together with friends, The Don CeSar provides a beautiful backdrop to welcome IHEA members and guests. Situated on the Gulf Coast of Florida just west of Tampa, the historic hotel is located on a stretch of beach that, according to TripAdvisor, is second to none.

For complete program information and to register, please visit www.ihea.org/event/21AM.

IHEA members receive significant discounts on events. Consider joining IHEA and take advantage of these cost savings. Membership includes vouchers that can be used toward event registration fees. Visit www.ihea.org for more information.