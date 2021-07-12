Armil CFS Inc. shipped two natural-gas-fired box furnaces with integrated afterburners to a West Coast manufacturer of aerospace components. The furnaces, which have an operating temperature range of 450-1800°F with +/-25°F uniformity in the work zone, will be used to burn out and preheat investment casting molds. The Tru-Heat furnaces have an inside chamber size of 8 feet wide x 7 feet deep with a working height of 4 feet. For energy savings, they are programmed with weekend mode and automated afterburner idle.

The furnaces utilize combustion, control and refractory components supplied by leading American manufacturers.