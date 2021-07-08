Dutch automotive manufacturer Stellantis utilized a new cooling system to speed up production on a hot stamping line for Jeep, Fiat and Alfa Romeo models at its facility in Cassino, Italy.

A press hardening line was installed in 2007, but it was upgraded with improved cooling in 2019. The change allows the company to crank out models like the Jeep Renegade faster than ever. According to Stellantis, the cooling system has meant substantially reduced cycle times, making it possible to form more parts in a shorter amount of time.

