GE Digital’s latest process analytics solution, Digital Smelter, is available. The software creates a digital twin of the aluminum smelting process to help safely maximize production, reduce raw material costs and optimize energy consumption.

Digital Smelter delivers a complete analysis of the components within a pot as well as each pot line to increase the efficiency of the smelting process. The software also helps operators predict potential process and equipment anomalies and prescribe the most effective decisions.

