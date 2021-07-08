HYBRIT is taking another step toward fossil-free steel by initiating a project to develop the possibilities for fossil-free heating hydrogen for the reduction process.

The next step is to form a strategic partnership to develop an electric heating solution for fossil-free hydrogen to be used in the reduction of iron. SSAB, LKAB and Vattenfall initiated HYBRIT to develop a fossil-free value chain for iron and steel production using fossil-free electricity and hydrogen. HYBRIT technology involves replacing the blast furnace process, which uses carbon and coke to remove the oxygen from iron ore, with a direct reduction process using fossil-free hydrogen.

