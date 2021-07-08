This website requires certain cookies to work and uses other cookies to help you have the best experience. By visiting this website, certain cookies have already been set, which you may delete and block. By closing this message or continuing to use our site, you agree to the use of cookies. Visit our updated privacy and cookie policy to learn more.
The Next Big Thing in Thermal Waste Processing
Professor Peter Quicker from the Technology of Fuels Unit at RWTH Aachen University in Germany explains how gasification processes could replace classic waste incineration in an interview with Waste Management World.
He also says you could, technically, make diamonds out of residual waste. Read the interview here.
