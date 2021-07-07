Solar Manufacturing Inc. of Sellersville, Pa., announces the receipt of US Patent No. 11053560 issue date July 6, 2021. The patent covers the use of a full isolation power transformer for use with a 600-HP, 460-volt motor and with an ionizing gas (such as argon) to prevent electric-motor ground fault and failure, with additional solid-state circuit protection, in conjunction with a vacuum furnace gas-quench system.

Full details are available on the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) website.