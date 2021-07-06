Relativity Space, the first company to 3D print an entire rocket, announced a major expansion of its operations in Long Beach, Calif., with a new, 1,000,000-square-foot headquarters factory at Goodman Commerce Center. Relativity Headquarters will have capacity for over 2,000 employees, a metallurgical laboratory, DMLS printers and a mission control center. It will also have dozens of the company’s proprietary Stargate 3D printers, which it says are the largest metal 3D printers in the world. With software changes, Relativity’s Stargate printers are capable of printing both Terran 1, the world’s first entirely 3D-printed launch vehicle, and its fully reusable, entirely 3D-printed rocket, Terran R. Move-in is scheduled for January 2022.

Relativity currently employs over 450 people, growing 300% within the last year, across its six locations. The company is on track to hire over 200 additional employees by the end of the year. Through collaboration between humans and machines, Relativity’s factory fuses 3D printing, artificial intelligence and autonomous robotics.