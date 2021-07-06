Tenova received a contract for the supply of a decarburization and coating line (DCL) from VIZ-Stal (NLMK Group) for its plant in Ekaterinburg, Russia. The line will provide one of the important stages of grain-oriented (GO) electrical strip production. The contract includes the engineering, supply and supervision services of the heat-treatment furnace; mechanical and process equipment; and the related electrical, measuring and control systems. The DCL line is scheduled to start production by the end of 2021.

According to Tenova, the DCL Line will ensure the highest surface and magnetic properties required by the market.