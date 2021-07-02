Lucifer Furnaces delivered a high-temperature hardening box furnace to a metal stamping manufacturer based in the southeast United States. The end user is upgrading older heat-treating equipment and will employ the furnace for everyday use. Designed with thick walls of insulation for uniform heating and low outside shell temperature, the bench model has a 9-inch x 12-inch x 24-inch chamber and heats to 2300°F (1260°C). The furnace temperature is controlled with a Honeywell digital time-proportioning controller.