United States Steel Corp. executed a non-exclusive memorandum of understanding (MOU) with Equinor US Holdings Inc., an affiliate of Norway-based Equinor ASA. Under the MOU, the companies will study the potential for carbon capture and storage (CCS) and hydrogen development in the tristate region of Ohio, Pennsylvania and West Virginia. Hydrogen-based steel processes and CCS are among the more promising and sustainable technologies currently being developed.

The focus of the MOU is to assess the technological and commercial possibilities for hydrogen and CCS. The steelmaking industry recognizes the potential for natural gas coupled with CCS to significantly reduce carbon emissions. The companies plan to explore and demonstrate the opportunities for natural gas when coupled with CCS to achieve decarbonization goals. The scope of work includes assessments of regional hydrogen and CCS potential, appropriate customer and supplier screenings, blue hydrogen advocacy, CCS, and examining renewable-energy synergies.