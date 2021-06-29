The Doncasters Group ordered a 300-pound vacuum precision investment casting (VPIC) furnace from Consarc. The 300-pound-capacity furnace will be installed at Doncasters’ Southern Tool facility in Oxford, Ala. The order includes start-up and installation, with delivery scheduled before the end of 2021. The VPIC furnace is equipped with high-vacuum capabilities, state-of-the-art controls and increased automation with Teach Pour. U.K.-based Doncasters Group manufactures high-precision engineering components designed to operate in demanding conditions.

This order represents the 16th VPIC ordered from Consarc for delivery in North America in the last 24 months. Rancocas, N.J.-based Consarc, a part of the Inductotherm Group of companies, engineers and manufactures a variety of controlled-atmosphere melting and heating equipment.