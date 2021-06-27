Penn State University purchased a high-speed metal 3D printer from Australia’s SPEE3D. The investment into a LightSPEE3D cold-spray metal 3D printer will allow the institution to advance its additive-manufacturing (AM) capability. The university’s Applied Research Laboratory will adopt SPEE3D’s high-speed metal 3D-printing technology to meet the materials and manufacturing challenges of the U.S. Navy, Department of Defense and the industrial base. According to SPEE3D, its metal 3D printers run at a speed 100 to 1,000 times faster than traditional metal 3D-printing methods. They leverage cold-spray technology, which can produce industrial-quality metal parts in just minutes.

SPEE3D says its LightSPEE3D and WarpSPEE3D machines are robust enough to operate in environments such as the field of combat, on base or at sea, making them suited for building components on demand at the point of need. Tim Eden, Ph.D., and Janice Bryant of the Naval Sea Systems Command (NAVSEA) Technology Office will use the technology at Penn State University to conduct research into the advancement and development of AM equipment within the U.S.

The Applied Research Laboratory of Penn State University is a Department of Defense designated University Research Centre. Its purpose is to conduct essential research, developments and systems engineering in support of the nation’s priorities.