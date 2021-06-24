Can-Eng Furnaces International Ltd. has been awarded two contracts from a producer of high-volume specialty automotive fasteners. Can-Eng will supply two mesh-belt heat-treatment systems, which will include: computerized vibratory loading system, rotary phosphate removal washer, mesh-belt hardening furnace, oil-quench system, post-quench wash system, mesh-belt temper furnace and part containerization system. The fully integrated systems feature Can-Eng’s PET (process enhancement technology) system, which provides the client with complete product traceability through the thermal process, process data collection, historical event archiving, process variable trend monitoring and scheduling optimization.

The Italy-based fastener manufacturer has previously commissioned Can-Eng systems located in the United States, Mexico, Brazil and Italy. The mesh-belt systems, which will be commissioned in early 2022, provide reduced part mixing, reduced part damage potential and high uptime productivity when compared to conventional cast-link furnace designs.