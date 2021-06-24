Plus is a global provider of self-driving-truck technology that makes trucks safer, more efficient, more comfortable and better for our environment. Its PlusDrive system uses advanced sensing technologies, including radar, LiDAR and cameras to provide a 360-degree sensing system. The company plans to begin mass production of PlusDrive starting in 2021. It is working and partnering with some of the world’s largest heavy-truck manufacturers.
Mass Production of Self-Driving Truck Technology to Start in 2021
June 24, 2021
