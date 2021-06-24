Safran Landing Systems and SLM Solutions tested Selective Laser Melting to produce a component of a nose landing gear, which was redesigned for AM. The redesign provided time savings and a weight reduction of about 15%. It was a world-first for a part of this size. Titanium was chosen for its high mechanical properties, natural resistant to corrosion and the fact that it does not require any surface treatment. It also helps increase part durability.

