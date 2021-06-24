The BEAMIT Group has developed an additive manufacturing (AM) process for Ti6242 titanium alloy. The company indicated that the motorsport sector has been looking at 3D-printed titanium alloys for high-temperature applications since 2019. Forging was the primary production method prior to that. Using titanium alloy reduces the weight while maintaining the strength.
Titanium for AM
June 24, 2021
