The Lufthansa Group recently announced continued fleet modernization with a new order for five 787-9 Dreamliners. The 787-9 can fly up to 20% more passengers and around 25% more cargo while reducing fuel use and emissions by up to 25% compared to the airplanes it replaces. The new purchase agreement takes the group's order book to 25 787-9s. Boeing is also in talks with United Airlines to sell more than 100 of its 737 MAX jets to the country's second-largest carrier. Additionally, Southwest Airlines plans to convert nearly three-dozen options for the 737 MAX aircraft into firm orders.