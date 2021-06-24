This website requires certain cookies to work and uses other cookies to help you have the best experience. By visiting this website, certain cookies have already been set, which you may delete and block. By closing this message or continuing to use our site, you agree to the use of cookies. Visit our updated privacy and cookie policy to learn more.
Volvo Cars wants to be climate-neutral by 2040, and it already has two climate-neutral production facilities. Its next target is a difficult one: steel. The automaker has partnered with Swedish company SSAB, which manufactures “fossil-free” steel using hydrogen instead of coal, for a limited amount of the material to be used in a concept car as early as 2025.
