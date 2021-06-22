Despite COVID-19, reshoring numbers were up in 2020. Reshoring and foreign direct investment (FDI) job announcements for 2020 were 160,649, bringing the total jobs announced since 2010 to over 1 million (1,057,054). In addition, reshoring exceeded FDI by nearly 100%, the first win for reshoring since 2013, and the number of companies reporting new reshoring and FDI set a new record (1,484 companies). Reshoring will continue to be key to U.S. manufacturing and economic recovery in 2021 and beyond.

The Reshoring Initiative’s 2020 Data Report contains data on U.S. reshoring and FDI by companies that have shifted production or sourcing from offshore to the United States. The report includes data for 2020, cumulative data from 2010 through 2020, as well as projections for 2021. The report provides data and analysis in 10 categories, ranging from the number of manufacturing jobs gained to reasons cited for reshoring to a breakdown of data by industry, country, region and state.

Click here to see the full report. To learn more about the Reshoring Initiative, click here.