Industry Services Co. (ISC), a provider of industrial maintenance services and a portfolio company of Osceola Capital, acquired three refractory and industrial maintenance services companies: Oak Mountain Industries (OMI), Bisco Refractories and Glasrock. Pittsburgh, Pa.-based OMI is a refractory solutions provider specializing in refractory maintenance, installation and product supply. The company services industrial customers in the steel, coke, cement and aluminum industries. Birmingham, Ala.-based Bisco Refractories provides a full range of refractory services, including plant maintenance, installation services, precast shape fabrication and large project capabilities. The company’s end-market experience includes steel, cement, foundries, coke, petrochemical, aluminum, glass and power plants. Ontario-based Glasrock provides refractory maintenance, installation services, precast shape fabrication and large project capabilities to industrial customers across Canada. The company services customers in end markets including blast furnaces, steel, coke, aluminum and foundries.

According to ISC, the acquisition strengthens its existing footprint in the Southeast and Midwest, expands its operations into the Northeast and Canada and adds expertise in strategic new end markets.