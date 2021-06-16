Sciaky Inc., a subsidiary of Phillips Service Industries (PSI) and a supplier of industrial metal 3D-printing solutions, received a Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR) award from NASA. The objective of the SBIR is to enhance Sciaky’s electron-beam additive-manufacturing (EBAM) process with new machine-learning algorithms that automatically identify and eliminate defects with titanium (Ti-6Al-4V) 3D-printed parts and structures. The machine-learning algorithms will utilize Sciaky’s patented interlayer real-time imaging and sensing system (IRISS) to monitor titanium deposition, identify anomalies and fix them. These intuitive adaptive control features will help manufacturers deliver consistent results.

Sciaky’s EBAM systems can produce parts ranging from 8 inches (203 mm) to 19 feet (5.79 meters) long with gross deposition rates up to 25 pounds (11.34 kg) of metal per hour.