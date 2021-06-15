ASM International announced a collaboration with the Japanese Institute of Metals and Materials (JIM). The objective of this collaboration is to encourage the international exchange of knowledge and ideas regarding the materials science community. The initiative is an opportunity for each organization to expand both their network and their resources. JIM is an academic society that promotes the advancement of theory, science and industrial processes as it relates to metals and other materials. Materials Park, Ohio-based ASM International is the world’s largest association of materials-centric engineers and scientists dedicated to informing, educating and connecting the materials community to solve problems and stimulate innovation.

Student initiatives are a cornerstone of this collaboration, encouraging both ASM and JIM students and researchers to attend each society’s respective annual events: ASM’s International Materials Applications and Technologies (IMAT) Fall Meeting and the JIM Annual Spring Meeting. This allows students to attend materials science conferences and engage in the exchange of both technical and cultural information.

As part of this collaboration, JIM membership will be provided with various benefits of ASM membership.