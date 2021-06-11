Lindberg/MPH shipped an electrically heated spray washer to the defense industry. The spray washer is designed as a companion to a heat-treating process. It washed the parts prior to and/or after heat treatment. The chamber within is designed to accept a standard load with dimensions of 30 inches wide x 48 inches deep x 30 inches high, including a clearance for loading the baskets or fixtures. The maximum operating temperature is 185°F, and the normal operating temperature is 160°F.

The spray chamber/solution tank shell is manufactured from 7-gauge 304 stainless steel and is welded watertight. The spray chamber has multiple wide-range, full-cone spray nozzles located above and on both sides of the workspace area to provide a faster and more thorough cleaning of the entire load.

The spray washer also includes a Eurotherm temperature controller and a magnetic contactor.