Enabling the Mars Rover’s core operations in the harsh environment on Mars are thin-section ball bearings designed and manufactured by SKF at the company’s global thin-section bearing engineering center in Muskegon, Mich.

These highly engineered components contribute to the survival of the rover’s main robotic arm, sample collecting turret, tool-bit carousel and sample handling assembly during a months-long trip through space. Sweden-based SKF also supplied critical bearings for the mission’s launch vehicle, which carried the rover and its lander into space.

Want to learn more?