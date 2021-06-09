Hyundai is recalling more than 390,000 vehicles in the United States and Canada for two problems that can cause engine fires. Owners are being told to park their vehicles outdoors until repairs are made in one recall, according to the U.S. National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

The largest recall affects more than 203,000 Santa Fe Sport SUVs from 2013 through 2015. Brake fluid can leak into the anti-lock brake computer, causing an electrical short that can lead to fires. Dealers will replace a fuse and replace the computer if necessary.

The other recall covers nearly 187,000 2019 and 2020 Elantras and 2019 through 2021 Konas and Velosters. The piston rings may not have been properly heat treated, which can cause engine damage, oil leaks and possible fires. Hyundai says the rings can be too hard and can be chipped, scuffing the engine cylinder. The piston problem has caused five fires but no injuries. Dealers will inspect and replace the engine if necessary. They will also install piston noise-sensing software.

