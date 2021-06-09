This website requires certain cookies to work and uses other cookies to help you have the best experience. By visiting this website, certain cookies have already been set, which you may delete and block. By closing this message or continuing to use our site, you agree to the use of cookies. Visit our updated privacy and cookie policy to learn more.
The Alkaline Water Company Inc. launched a fully recyclable white aluminum bottle. The product is already being sold in over 2,700 retail locations in the United States.
The 16-ounce aluminum bottle is fully recyclable, resealable and refillable. The design uses an etched white technology, matching the look of the rest of the Alkaline88 single serves and forgoing the need for a plastic label.
