Gas turbine buckets can be made using laser powder-bed fusion. The starter material in powder form is built up layer by layer by selective melting with a laser. Intricate lattice structures inside the hollow turbine buckets provide the part with the necessary stability.

Unfortunately, the 3D-printing process often induces internal stress in the components, which can lead to cracks. A research team, however, has succeeded in using neutrons from the Technical University of Munich research neutron source for non-destructive detection of this internal stress. This is a key achievement for the improvement of the production process.

