The National Resources Research Institute (NRRI) received a $2.1 million grant from the U.S. Department of Energy’s (DOE’s) Office of Energy Efficiency and Renewable Energy to develop technologies for more efficient production of direct reduced iron (DRI).

Specifically, NRRI researchers will seek to enhance iron-ore pellet chemistry to increase efficiency of the DRI process and downstream processes to convert into metallic iron. These metallic iron products are 97% pure iron and low in impurities. By removing the gangue before the pellets get to the steel plant, it will save the electric-arc furnace (EAF) operation 33% in energy use in comparison to DRI use.

Here’s the story.