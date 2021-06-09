Dungs brought combustion controls for gas-fired applications into the North American market that included the DMV family of safety shutoff valves, gas and air pressure switches, regulators and other accessory items required for safe combustion. Most recently, the company took over sales channel responsibility for Central and South America, so the subsidiary now handles the entire Americas region.

During the early years, Dungs USA primarily focused on low-temperature air heating applications. The company’s modular products quickly became accepted in these low-temperature applications as the product of choice and is still considered the industry standard.

Dungs started its brand in the United States with the idea that it could provide excellent customer service as a differentiator. The company has a huge inventory of parts for various applications and code requirements, and it offers customization of products to meet specific customer specifications.

All Dungs products sold in North America are manufactured at its parent facility in Urbach, Germany. Its flexible designs and modular assembly capabilities provide the most compact, functional product for most applications. The company produces the DMV dual safety shutoff valve, MVD and SV single shutoff valves, FRI/FRS/FRM gas pressure regulators, GAO/GMH/GML gas pressure switches, VPS/VDK valve proving systems, AA air pressure switches and the MPA flame safety. Dungs also manufactures accessory items for the industrial heat-processing market.

Most recently, Dungs introduced the MBE (Multi-Bloc version E) product to the Americas region. The MBE, available in 1.5 to 6 inches, is a motor-operated dual safety shutoff valve with optional electronic regulator. It is designed to allow the mounting of all of the standard Dungs modular items, including the valve proving systems, pressure switches, gauges and other accessories. The MBE utilizes a pressure sensor downstream to provide a feedback signal to the regulating actuator, allowing the actuator to open and close to provide a constant pressure downstream during changes in flow. This unique design is the first of its kind to be UL approved as an electronic regulating device for use on larger burner systems. The product was officially introduced during the 2020 pandemic, which provided several challenges. However, Dungs expects the product to reach more customers in 2021.

Dungs also recently expanded its facility in Blaine, Minn., to provide more space for larger systems. The expansion allows the company to provide full gas-train packages, with wiring and all necessary controls fully factory tested before being shipped to the customer.

As for the future, Dungs is focusing its research-and-development on electronics and smart technology, as well as hydrogen-ready products. The company also understands the need for monitoring and predictive-maintenance capabilities.

