Nucor Corp. signed a definitive purchase agreement to acquire Cornerstone Building Brands' insulated metal panels (IMP) business for approximately $900 million. IMP products are wall and roof panel solutions comprised of an energy-efficient foam core sandwiched between two layers of steel or aluminum and are available in a variety of widths, thicknesses and exterior finishes. The IMP business Nucor is acquiring from Cornerstone Building Brands has seven manufacturing facilities located throughout North America. These locations complement the footprint of Nucor Buildings Group and the company’s existing IMP business, TrueCore.

With this acquisition, Nucor will be purchasing two valued legacy brands, CENTRIA and Metl-Span, that provide a full range of products to service high-end architectural applications and quickly expanding cold-storage and warehousing applications. The transaction is expected to close later this year.