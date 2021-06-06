Verder Scientific formally agreed to acquire all shares of Dexter, Mich.-based Mager Scientific Inc., a distributor of metallographic and hardness testing equipment. Verder Scientific is a division of the Verder Group, a group of companies engaged in the global development, manufacturing and distribution of products and services for scientific applications. Mager Scientific has represented Verder Group’s QATM product lines for metallographic preparation and hardness testing since 2005.

The acquisition will allow Newton, Pa.-based Verder Scientific to fully exploit the synergies between the brands. The deal also provides an opportunity to merge sales channels and benefit from each other’s contacts. In addition, QATM will gain direct access to its U.S. customer base to improve customer service.