Solar Atmospheres of Western PA and Neota Product Solutions, a custom metal injection molding (MIM) manufacturer located in Loveland, Colo., developed an exclusive sintering partnership. Neota provides comprehensive MIM solutions from early-stage prototyping to full-scale manufacturing. Solar and Neota developed a sintering thermal profile that not only densifies their complex geometric shapes but also controls shrinkage. This results in a solid and strong metallic part, with near 100% density, while maintaining the tight tolerances that are required in their precision components.

Collaborating with Solar Manufacturing, Solar Atmospheres of Western PA recently acquired a vacuum furnace engineered to handle the rigors of MIM processing. The furnace has a work zone of 36 x 36 x 48 inches with a load capacity of 3,000 pounds.