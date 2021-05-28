An international metal injection molding (MIM) manufacturer ordered two vacuum furnaces capable of both debinding and sintering from Ipsen. With this latest order, the company’s partnership with Ipsen has resulted in a total purchase of 18 TITAN DS6 2-bar vacuum furnaces. While most MIM parts producers rely on lab-size furnaces for post-processing, this manufacturer requires a furnace that can handle demanding, large-volume applications. The furnaces supplied by Ipsen have a work-zone volume of 36 x 36 x 48 inches (915 x 915 x 1,220 mm), a load capacity of 3,000 pounds (1,360 kg) and a right-sized filtration system.

Even at this size, Ipsen’s TITAN fits into a single shipping container, which reduces transport costs.