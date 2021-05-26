Gasbarre Thermal Processing Systems manufactured and shipped a high-temperature pusher furnace to a supplier of specialty tungsten alloy products in the eastern United States. The furnace, which has operating temperature capabilities up to 2750°F (1510°C), is designed for high-temperature sintering. It is electrically heated using molybdenum elements and utilizes the latest in refractory materials for efficient operation. The pusher system processes trays 8 inches wide x 12 inches long under 100% hydrogen atmosphere and includes an automated return conveyor for effective loading and unloading.

Gasbarre was selected as the equipment provider based on its knowledge of high-temperature sintering. The company has locations in Livonia, Mich.; Cranston, R.I.; and St. Marys, Pa.