Allied Mineral Products will provide refractory expertise on the National Renewable Energy Laboratory’s ENDURING project, which focuses on long-duration energy storage using heated particles. The process in development can collect excess electrical energy and convert it into thermal energy. With the help of refractories in a holding vessel, this thermal energy can be efficiently stored for days. When it is needed, the stored thermal energy will go through a heat exchange process and be converted back into electricity for use by commercial or residential customers.

Working with NREL, Allied will provide its knowledge of refractories for efficient heat containment. Reducing heat loss is critical because the proposed facility would provide electricity for several days with low-cost particle thermal-energy storage. Allied is also selecting products for use in other areas of the proposed plant that would experience high temperatures and wear. Specimens and testing of different refractory materials are being provided by Allied in support of these goals.