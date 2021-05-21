Solar Atmospheres’ Greenville, S.C., facility has been awarded Aerojet Rocketdyne approval, their second aerospace prime approval of 2021. With the ability to support vacuum thermal-processing needs ranging from development cycles to 50,000-pound loads at temperatures of up to 2400°F, Solar Atmospheres provides AS9100 and Nadcap-quality accredited heat treatments.

Steve Prout, president of Solar Atmospheres’ Greenville facility, said, “We are proud to once again provide our customers in the southeastern U.S. with another regional option for aerospace vacuum thermal processes, saving them time and money while continuing to deliver the high level of quality required.”